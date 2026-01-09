DT
PT
Home / India / PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz to attend International Kite Fest in Ahmedabad on January 12

PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz to attend International Kite Fest in Ahmedabad on January 12

German Chancellor to make first official visit to India on January 12, 13, bilateral engagements scheduled in Gujarat

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:16 PM Jan 09, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Workers arrange a welcome hoarding of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Friedrich Merz ahead of their scheduled visit at International kite festival in Ahmedabad. ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz on January 12 in Ahmedabad, where the two leaders will participate in the International Kite Festival.

Merz will be on an official visit to India from January 12 to 13 at the invitation of PM Modi. This will be his first official visit to India.

The two leaders will visit the Sabarmati Ashram at around 9:30 am on January 12. They will then participate in the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront at around 10 am. This will be followed by bilateral engagements from 11:15 am onwards at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which has recently completed 25 years. Their discussion will also focus on further intensifying cooperation in trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, while also advancing collaboration in important domains of defence and security, science, innovation and research, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi and Chancellor Merz will also exchange views on regional and global issues and engage with business and industry leaders from both countries.

Earlier, on January 10 and 11, PM Modi will visit Somnath in Gujarat, where he will participate in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.  He will also take part in the Shaurya Yatra, a symbolic procession of 108 horses reflecting valour and sacrifice.

The event is scheduled to mark 1,000 years of civilisational continuity since the first invasion of the Somnath Temple in 1026 by Mahmud of Ghazni.

During his visit to Somnath, the Prime Minister will perform darshan and Pooja and participate in Omkar Mantra chanting, reaffirming his commitment to preserving and celebrating India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

