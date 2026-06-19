Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gift to the Speaker of Slovakia has attracted several eyeballs.

Advertisement

The PM presented the Speaker of Slovakia with Susruta Saṃhita, a foundational ancient Ayurvedic text attributed to the physician Suśruta and considered one of the earliest and most important works on surgery. It describes advanced surgical techniques, instruments, anatomy, and medical treatments, including pioneering reconstructive procedures like rhinoplasty.

Advertisement

Beyond surgery, it also covers broader aspects of healthcare such as internal medicine, toxicology, pediatrics, nutrition, and preventive care, presenting a holistic view of well-being. The text reflects India’s early scientific and medical advancements and remains a significant contribution to global medical history.

Advertisement

The gift comes at a time when Slovakia is surfacing as a major medical tourism hub in Central Europe.

India believes Susruta to be the Father of Plastic Surgery.

Advertisement

In fact India's leading public health hospital AIIMS New Delhi has launched a comprehensive research into the exact period when Susruta began conducting his medical procedures, the range of instruments he used and the expanse of reconstructive surgeries he performed.

The idea is to establish evidence of the existence of medical and surgical knowledge in India as far back as 600 BC when Sushruta lived and worked.

Maneesh Singhal, head of department of plastic, reconstructive and burns surgery at the institution, is leading the project for which the institute will be seeking government research grants.

Most famous for nasal reconstructions, the earliest evidence of Sushruta’s works is a 12th century palm leaf mention, currently housed in a museum in Los Angeles.

But AIIMS is going further back to document Surhsuta’s existence and work way back in 600 BC.

Since most medical and surgical literature originated in India but was documented in the west, the AIIMS research seeks to fill the gap.