DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / PM Modi gifts ancient Susrhuta text to Slovakia speaker; here’s why

PM Modi gifts ancient Susrhuta text to Slovakia speaker; here’s why

Sushruta is widely regarded as the Father of Plastic Surgery; AIIMS New Delhi is currently documenting Sushruta's work dating back to 600 BC

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:41 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India believes Susruta to be the Father of Plastic Surgery.
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gift to the Speaker of Slovakia has attracted several eyeballs.

Advertisement

The PM presented the Speaker of Slovakia with Susruta Saṃhita, a foundational ancient Ayurvedic text attributed to the physician Suśruta and considered one of the earliest and most important works on surgery. It describes advanced surgical techniques, instruments, anatomy, and medical treatments, including pioneering reconstructive procedures like rhinoplasty.

Advertisement

Beyond surgery, it also covers broader aspects of healthcare such as internal medicine, toxicology, pediatrics, nutrition, and preventive care, presenting a holistic view of well-being. The text reflects India’s early scientific and medical advancements and remains a significant contribution to global medical history.

Advertisement

The gift comes at a time when Slovakia is surfacing as a major medical tourism hub in Central Europe.

India believes Susruta to be the Father of Plastic Surgery.

Advertisement

In fact India's leading public health hospital AIIMS New Delhi has launched a comprehensive research into the exact period when Susruta began conducting his medical procedures, the range of instruments he used and the expanse of reconstructive surgeries he performed.

The idea is to establish evidence of the existence of medical and surgical knowledge in India as far back as 600 BC when Sushruta lived and worked.

Maneesh Singhal, head of department of plastic, reconstructive and burns surgery at the institution, is leading the project for which the institute will be seeking government research grants.

Most famous for nasal reconstructions, the earliest evidence of Sushruta’s works is a 12th century palm leaf mention, currently housed in a museum in Los Angeles.

But AIIMS is going further back to document Surhsuta’s existence and work way back in 600 BC.

Since most medical and surgical literature originated in India but was documented in the west, the AIIMS research seeks to fill the gap.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts