PM Modi hails Art of Living’s service ethos, calls for collective action for developed India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the role of the Art of Living Foundation in promoting service, spirituality and social transformation, and called for collective efforts to build a developed India through environmental responsibility, youth empowerment and inner well-being.

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Addressing the gathering at the Art of Living International Centre here to mark 45 years of the foundation and participate in celebrations linked to founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Modi described Bengaluru as a city that had not only emerged as a global technology hub but had also elevated India’s spiritual and cultural consciousness.

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The Prime Minister also inaugurated a new meditation hall at the sprawling campus and congratulated the organisation for creating what he described as a centre of peace and healing for generations to come.

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Referring to India’s civilisational values, he said the essence binding the country’s immense diversity was selfless service.

He said India’s spiritual movements had historically expressed themselves through service to humanity and praised Art of Living for embodying that principle through welfare-oriented programmes, including tribal empowerment initiatives and efforts to improve the mental health of prisoners.

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“Spiritual movement in India lay emphasis on serving mankind,” Modi said.

The PM emphasised that societal participation was more powerful than political systems and was essential for nation-building.

“No government can succeed unless society itself actively participates in nation-building,” he said, citing the success of the Swachh Bharat mission as an example of a campaign sustained by public ownership.

Highlighting India’s transformation in the digital era, Modi said the country had become a global leader in digital payments, developed one of the world’s fastest-growing startup ecosystems and was making unprecedented advances in infrastructure and space technology, driven largely by its youth.

“India is not only partnering in scientific innovation, but also leading in many areas,” Modi said.

He credited institutions such as Art of Living with helping young people navigate the challenges of modern life.

“Technology allows people sitting far apart to connect instantly. But whether or not we connect with the world, it is essential that we connect with ourselves,” he said.

He said a developed India would be built by youth who were mentally peaceful, socially responsible and sensitive towards society, underlining the importance of spiritual well-being, yoga, meditation and mental health initiatives.

The Prime Minister also urged the organisation’s volunteers to intensify their engagement in natural farming and environmental conservation.

“Today, even in illness, people are seeking natural healing. Our Mother Earth too needs natural healing. Chemical fertilisers have exhausted our fields and harmed Mother Earth. Protecting Mother Earth from chemicals is also Art of Living,” he said.