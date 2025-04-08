PM Modi hails Waqf Amendment Act as ‘majestic law’ for social justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Indian Parliament for passing, what he described as, a “majestic law to advance the cause of social justice as a whole and the interests of the Muslim society in particular”.

Speaking at a television channel event here, the Prime Minister said the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 will safeguard and protect the piety of charitable acts under the Muslim law.

“Now, the purity of charitable and noble acts will be protected and the interests of backward Pasmanda Muslims, women and children will also be preserved,” he said, congratulating the Parliament for passing the law that amends a 1995 law governing the segment.

Advertisement

The PM said ensuring dignity for all, especially the marginalised, was the cornerstone of his government’s policy.

Amid global economic uncertainties following reciprocal tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump, PM Modi said India had never stopped in the face of challenges.

Advertisement

“We faced multiple challenges earlier too but we never stopped. We raced at double the speed. India has sprinted ahead, doubling the size of its economy in just one decade,” said the PM, adding that the world’s eyes were on India and so were its expectations.

Modi spoke of aspiration driven growth as one that becomes inclusive and sustainable, and said, “Delay is the enemy of development.”

“Those who thought India would move slowly and steadily are now witnessing a fast and fearless country,” he said.