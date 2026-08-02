PM Modi hails youth as driving force of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre-Viveka Smaraka in Mysuru, Karnataka.

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Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the centre, Modi highlighted the role of education, equality and youth empowerment in shaping India’s future. He said India’s young population could become a powerful force for national development when they receive the right opportunities, guidance and confidence to pursue their dreams.

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Modi also praised the contribution of young Indians to innovation and economic growth, citing examples ranging from India’s first private rocket launch to the growth of the digital economy, startups, entrepreneurship initiatives supported through Mudra loans, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

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He said India’s youth, who were once under colonial rule, were now contributing to global progress. He added that the country’s economic growth and its position as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem are driven by the energy and capabilities of young Indians.

“Powered by the capabilities of our youth, India is making strides across various sectors. The energy of our young people is the driving force behind the success of initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India,” he said.

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Recalling the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, the PM said equality was as important as education for the uplift of society. He said efforts were being made to ensure that students do not face discrimination in education or career opportunities, including through the availability of professional education in Indian languages.

“Facilities are now available to pursue studies in fields like medicine and engineering in one’s mother tongue. This is helping to curb discrimination in opportunities based on language,” Modi said.

Highlighting the expansion of India’s education infrastructure, the Prime Minister said the country now has around 1.4 lakh MBBS seats and 823 medical colleges. He said the National Education Policy-2020 was playing a key role in preparing India’s youth for the demands of the 21st century.

“In any country, the potential of the youth transforms into national strength only when they receive the right opportunities and direction, and the confidence to dream big and realise those dreams on their own soil,” Modi said.