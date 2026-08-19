DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / ‘PM Modi has assured Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman of honourable, memorable India visit’

‘PM Modi has assured Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman of honourable, memorable India visit’

High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi reveals this at a business reception hosted by the High Commission of India in Dhaka on Tuesday

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:44 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tarique Rahman. AP/PTI file
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman of an “honourable” and “memorable” visit to India, High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi has revealed signalling New Delhi’s intent to keep the proposed high-level engagement on track despite fresh differences over former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s political activities from India.

Advertisement

Trivedi, speaking at a business reception hosted by the High Commission of India in Dhaka on Tuesday, said that after meeting Rahman in Bangladesh, he had travelled directly to Delhi and met Modi.

Advertisement

“He just mentioned one thing. We [Modi and Rahman] need to meet,” Trivedi said, conveying Modi’s message to the gathering of Indian and Bangladeshi business leaders.

Advertisement

Trivedi said Modi wanted him to convey to the Bangladesh Prime Minister that India would accord him the reception he deserved when he visited the country.

“You have the Prime Minister of India’s assurance that when the honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh visits India, he will have such an honourable reception as he deserves, as any such prime minister would deserve. And it would be a memorable visit,” Trivedi said at a business reception hosted by the Indian mission in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Advertisement

His remarks came on the same day when the Ministry of External Affairs refused to be drawn into a fresh debate over Hasina’s August 5 press interaction in New Delhi, saying India’s position on the matter “needs no repetition”.

Dhaka had recently said the episode had “vitiated” weeks of efforts to facilitate Rahman’s proposed India visit and had renewed its demand for Hasina’s extradition.

Against this backdrop, Trivedi’s message was an apparent effort to separate the broader India-Bangladesh relationship from the contentious issues between the two sides and emphasise direct political engagement.

“There are issues. There is no doubt about it,” Trivedi said, while stressing that differences were natural in any vibrant democracy.

“These concerns can only be mitigated once you meet. And the most important thing as far as I am concerned is that we need to meet,” he said.

Trivedi said India had been working closely with Bangladesh in recent weeks and “deeply understands” the concerns of the Bangladeshi people. “But this is a partnership of equals,” he said.

Recalling Modi’s early outreach to Rahman after his electoral victory, Trivedi said the Indian Prime Minister was the first leader to congratulate him and had also invited him to India.

Describing Rahman as a “people’s person”, Trivedi said both Modi and Rahman were “people’s prime ministers” and expressed confidence that a meeting between the two leaders could help address outstanding differences.

The High Commissioner also urged the two countries to look beyond their differences and focus on shared development goals, particularly the aspirations of their young populations.

“We don’t only share border. We share dreams. We share aspirations,” he said, adding that Bangladesh’s development goals and India’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision were broadly aligned.

“I’m not telling that you forget the past, but keep the past and sort out the differences of the past. But move on. Don’t get stagnant,” Trivedi said.

He identified “mutual and unconditional trust” as the foundation of a lasting relationship and said India and Bangladesh needed to rebuild confidence through engagement.

Trivedi also placed the business community at the centre of the proposed reset, arguing that governments alone could not generate all employment and development opportunities.

“It is always the private sector,” he said, noting that businesses had a direct stake in maintaining good relations with countries where they invest.

Urging Indian and Bangladeshi business leaders to become part of the process, he said their engagement could help bridge the existing gap between the two countries.

The reception was attended by Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid Chinoy, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee, a visiting CII delegation and leading members of Bangladesh’s business community.

Trivedi said he hoped the proposed engagement between Modi and Rahman would mark the beginning of a new phase in bilateral ties. “This would be a golden chapter in the history of relationship,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts