 PM Modi has packed schedule ahead of G20 as he heads to Indonesia : The Tribune India

  • India
  • PM Modi has packed schedule ahead of G20 as he heads to Indonesia

PM Modi has packed schedule ahead of G20 as he heads to Indonesia

To attend ASEAN-India meet and East Asia Summit on Thursday before returning home the same evening for key bilateral talks with the leaders of three countries on September 8

PM Modi has packed schedule ahead of G20 as he heads to Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, September 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed schedule ahead of the G20 summit to be held here as he would attend the ASEAN-India meet and East Asia Summit on Thursday before returning home the same evening for key bilateral talks with the leaders of three countries on September 8, officials said.

The prime minister participated in the meeting of council of ministers as well as the cabinet on Wednesday. He had back-to-back meetings before he embarking for Jakarta.

Prime Minister Modi will spend around seven hours in the flight to arrive in Jakarta at 3am IST on September 7.

In Jakarta, he will leave for the venue of ASEAN-India summit at 7am IST and participate in the meeting. At 8:45am IST, he will take part in the East Asia Summit, officials said.

Immediately after the meeting, he will emplane for Delhi at 11:45am IST and land around 6:45pm IST on Thursday.

The next day, PM Modi will hold important bilateral meetings with three countries, which includes a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among others, will attend the meeting of developing and developed countries.

#G20 #Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

India or Bharat: Netizens use humour to debate, wonder if institutions’ names would change

2
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

3
Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service; family cremates body

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Govt ignored red flags, studies on carrying capacity just gathered dust

5
Punjab

Party high command's decision supreme, Navjot Sidhu says amid row over alliance with AAP

6
India

Woman, daughter beaten to death in UP as husband's prayer meet was in progress

7
Chandigarh

1,200 cops deployed at Panjab University, Chandigarh colleges

8
Punjab

Punjab tender ‘scam’: ED seizes Rs 2.12-crore worth gold bullion, jewellery

9
Punjab

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan

10
India

India rejects 'unwarranted and misleading' comments of UN experts on Manipur

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

Manipur: Protesters gather at Phougakchao Ikhai, try to break through Army barricades to reach their deserted houses

Tension in Manipur as protesters defy curfew, over 25 injured in police crackdown

‘Hundreds of Meiteis, who fled their homes at Torbung after ...

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says Minister Anmol Gagan Maan

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan

There would be no alliance of the Aam Aadmi Party with Congr...

SC agrees to hear Editor Guild's plea seeking protection from coercive action in FIRs lodged in Manipur

Supreme Court protects 4 members of Editors Guild against coercive action in 2 FIRs lodged in Manipur

The bench also seeks response of the state government on the...

PM Modi asks ministers to counter Udhayanidhi on ‘Santan Dharma’ remarks

PM Modi asks ministers to counter Udhayanidhi on ‘Santan Dharma’ remarks

Modi, it is learnt, advised ministers to refrain from speaki...

Jatinder Singh of NSUI elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

NSUI's Jatinder Singh elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

Ranmeekjot Kaur of Sath wins vice-president's post, Deepak G...


Cities

View All

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

15kg heroin seized as drug peddler nabbed in Amritsar

Nursing student kidnapped in Amritsar, rescued within hours; 3 held

Lawyers protest over tehsildar's 'misconduct'

Hardeep Puri launches ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign

Jatinder Singh of NSUI elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

NSUI's Jatinder Singh elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

1,200 cops deployed at Panjab University, Chandigarh colleges

Chandigarh: AAP boycotts special House meeting, Congress stages walkout

Sanawar Montessori School celebrates Janmashtami with fervour

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am on all lines from Sept 8-10

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am on all lines from Sept 8-10

Delhi: Singapore-bound Indian passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

Air travel between Ludhiana and NCR to be cheaper than bus travel

Delhi court reserves order on closure report on minor wrestler's complaint against Brij Bhushan

14-year-old dies of rabies in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service, family agrees to perform last rites

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service; family cremates body

Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in road accident

Double suicide in Jalandhar: 4 days on, kin refuse to cremate body

Day after, city resident booked for driving SUV into Bist Doab canal

Youth booked on charge of raping minor

Air travel between Ludhiana and NCR to be cheaper than bus travel

Air travel between Ludhiana and NCR to be cheaper than bus travel

Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Punjab Govt forgets teacher who lost her life on duty in roof collapse

Bakery sealed for violation of bylaws

Ward watch: Sukhdev Nagar, Dhillon Nagar, nearby areas remain ignored

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Police cane-charge protesters outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

Teachers’ Day: Functions mark celebrations in Patiala schools

Complete road repair work, Patiala DC to NHAI

Cop run over by fleeing car driver, injured