PM Modi highlights India-Seychelles bond through chutney, samosa

Chutney and samosa flavours are among the unique elements that reflect the shared heritage of India and Seychelles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, highlighting the deep people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Advertisement

Modi made the remarks while addressing the National Assembly of Seychelles, during his three-day visit to the archipelagic nation.

Advertisement

Asserting that the "greatest strength" of Seychelles is its people, Modi said that people from all parts of the world arrived in the country over the generations.

Advertisement

He said they brought with them different languages, customs, beliefs and traditions. "And together, they built a shared identity that is proudly Seychellois," he said.

Noting the motto of the National Assembly -- Unity in Diversity -- Modi said that the connections between the cultures of India and Seychelles are visible in everyday life when the nation celebrates the "richness of its heritage".

Advertisement

"They can be felt in the flavours of Kari Koko, Samosa, and Chutney. They can be found in the celebrations of Deepavali, Thai Pongal, and the Garba dance during Navratri. This is the Creole spirit that gives us great confidence in the future of our friendship, he said.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Modi said, "Today, as I stand before you in this historic Golden Jubilee year, our people are celebrating a friendship that stretches back more than two and a half centuries."

"Few partnerships are built on foundations as deep. And few partnerships have grown with such warmth, trust, and goodwill. As we look ahead, let us continue to build upon these foundations," he said.

He said that India will remain Seychelles' "trusted partner" and celebrate its achievements. "We will support your aspirations. And we will stand beside you as friends," he said.

"The last fifty years have been remarkable. But I firmly believe that the best chapters of the Seychelles story are yet to be written. And the best of our friendship is yet to come," he said.

India has an important link with Seychelles, with the first small group of five Indians arriving in Seychelles in 1770, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Seychelles, which has a total population of about 120,000, has approximately 5,000 people of Indian origin, the MEA said.