PM Modi hints at ‘no retirement,’ vows to serve people till ‘last breath’

In an important political message to both adversaries and supporters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dropped a subtle yet significant hint that he has no plans to retire from public life just yet.

Addressing a rally in Banaskantha, in his home state of Gujarat, PM Modi said, "I will engage in the service of my people till the last moment of my life. Till my last breath, I will swear by the policy of service — the service of my people, of everyone."

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The Prime Minister was speaking after inaugurating multiple development projects in Gujarat.

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He used the occasion to recall how the first major public rally he addressed after becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, was also held in Banaskantha.

"You taught me everything. I came from a humble family where people could not even dream of becoming village heads. But you made me what I am. When I became CM, I knew nothing about office files or policies. You taught me," he said, urging people in Gujarat to address him as "Narendra Bhai" instead of "Prime Minister".

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"How can I feel good if my own people here call me Prime Minister and not Narendra Bhai, an affectionate form of address I am used to?" he said, in a moment of nostalgia.

Earlier, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation development projects worth over Rs 14,000 crore in Banaskantha.

"From farms and dairy to infrastructure and connectivity, Banaskantha is making new strides in development. Our farmers, our annadatas, are one of the strongest pillars of Viksit Bharat, and our government has always prioritised the welfare and empowerment of farmers," PM Modi said.

He said animal husbandry forms a vital pillar of the rural economy and that, over the last decade, the government had placed considerable emphasis on leveraging science and technology in the sector and the dairy industry.

"We are making animal husbandry not just a tradition but a strong instrument to increase farmers' incomes and bring prosperity to our villages," PM Modi said, adding that while previous governments had reneged on their MSP commitments, the BJP-led NDA government had fulfilled its promise on MSP.

He said NDA policies had resulted in payments of ₹50 lakh crore to farmers, along with an equal amount in savings for them.

Modi is in Gujarat for a two-day visit and will address the Ekta Diwas celebrations in Kevadia on Sunday.

Ekta Diwas is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister, who played a key role in the country's unification.