Home / India / PM Modi holds roadshow in Bhavnagar

PM Modi holds roadshow in Bhavnagar

Victory banners for Operation Sindoor put along the road
article_Author
PTI
Bhavnagar, Updated At : 11:17 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in a roadshow at Bhavnagar in his home state Gujarat.

The roadshow began from the airport and covered a distance of one km before concluding at Gandhi Maidan, the venue of his public meeting.

Modi waved to the people who gathered in large numbers on either side of the road and greeted him with flowers.

Stages were set up on the route for performance of dance troupes.

Victory banners for Operation Sindoor and posters thanking him for GST reforms were also put along the road.

