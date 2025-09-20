PM Modi holds roadshow in Bhavnagar

Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in a roadshow at Bhavnagar in his home state Gujarat.
Advertisement
The roadshow began from the airport and covered a distance of one km before concluding at Gandhi Maidan, the venue of his public meeting.
Modi waved to the people who gathered in large numbers on either side of the road and greeted him with flowers.
Advertisement
Stages were set up on the route for performance of dance troupes.
Victory banners for Operation Sindoor and posters thanking him for GST reforms were also put along the road.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement