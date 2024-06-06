PM Modi, Home Minister Shah 'directly involved' in biggest stock market scam: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, June 6
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were "directly involved" in what he described as the "biggest stock market scam" in which retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore, and demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into it.
Addressing a press conference here, he said stock markets rose after "fake" exit polls and then crashed the day Lok Sabha polls votes were counted on June 4.
Retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore and this is the "biggest stock market scam", Gandhi said.
"For the first time, we noted that during polls, Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the stock market," he said.
Why did the prime minister and home minister give investment advice to people, Gandhi asked and alleged that BJP leaders had information that exit polls were wrong.
"We want a JPC probe into biggest stock market scam," he said.
People higher up in the BJP carried out this stock market scam and Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah were directly involved, the Congress leader alleged. "We want an inquiry against Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and those who carried out the exit polls," he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Amit Shah #Congress #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NDA MPs to meet on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader
He may be sworn in over the weekend, possibly Sunday
Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, 4 other nations likely to attend Modi's oath ceremony
The invitation to Maldivian President Muizzu assumes signifi...
Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs surplus water; asks Haryana to facilitate flow to Delhi
Says Himachal should release surplus water on June 7 with pr...
Kangana Ranaut claims was slapped at Chandigarh airport by CISF personnel over her farmer agitation comment; probe ordered, constable suspended
In a video statement, Kangana says 'she is safe and fine but...
PM Modi, Home Minister Shah 'directly involved' in biggest stock market scam: Rahul Gandhi
Addressing a press conference here, he says stock markets ro...