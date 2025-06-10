DT
PT
PM Modi hosts MPs who toured the world to speak for India post Pahalgam attack

PM Modi hosts MPs who toured the world to speak for India post Pahalgam attack

Delegations brief the Prime Minister about what they said across the world
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:49 PM Jun 10, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with members of the various delegations who went to various countries to highlight India's stand against terror.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hosted at his official residence the members of delegations that travelled the world to put across India’s position on counter-terrorism in the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, is ongoing, the Prime Minister told the MPs, adding that India would treat all future terrorist attacks as acts of war and respond accordingly.

The Prime Minister met senior Congress leaders who were part of the delegations, including four-term Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, former minister Anand Sharma and MP Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was also there along with NCP SP leader Supriya Sule.

The Prime Minister’s house released pictures capturing Modi’s bonhomie with leaders across the political spectrum and his own party.

The delegations briefed the Prime Minister about what they said across the world, with the main message being India would no longer see promoters of terrorism and terrorists differently.

A PMO statement said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted members of the various delegations who went to various countries, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Delegation members talked about their meetings in different nations.

“The delegations, consisting MPs from across party lines, former MPs and distinguished diplomats, had highlighted India’s stand against terror and India’s commitment to world peace during their visits to various nations.”

