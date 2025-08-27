PM Modi ‘ignored’ Trump’s calls at least 4 times: German newspaper

US President Donald Trump made at least four attempts to talk to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone in recent weeks, but the Indian PM refused to talk to him, claims a report in the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung—also known by its abbreviated name FAZ.

The report suggests Modi’s refusal to be the “depth of his anger, but also his caution”.

There has been a downward spiral in India-US ties in the past few weeks.

Thorsten Benner, co-founder and director of the Berlin-based Global Public Policy Institute, on Tuesday, posted on X: “FAZ claims that Trump tried to call Modi four times in recent weeks but that Modi refused the calls.” Benner also shared a copy of the news report.

The news report came just a day ahead of 50 per cent tariffs being imposed by the US on Indian goods. Half of these tariffs are punitive, imposed because of India buying Russian crude oil. The other half is due to trade talks getting stalled over New Delhi’s insistence of not opening up its agriculture and dairy sectors to US imports.

The German newspaper claimed that “Modi was offended”. It said Trump’s approach typically allowed him to capitalise on other countries’ dependence on the US market. However, it noted that Modi “resisted this” in Trump’s first term, maintaining a cooperative relationship without compromising India’s economic interests.

FAZ noted that the surprising element of this situation was Trump’s repeated attempts to persuade Modi to shift his stance.

“The fact that the Indian (Modi) still refuses to talk demonstrates the depth of his anger, but also his caution”, it said.

FAZ then went on to explain the reason behind the caution. Trump had previously renegotiated a trade pact between the US and Vietnam. Despite months of negotiations by official delegations, Trump reportedly finalised new terms during a single phone call with Vietnamese General Secretary To Lam.

Without reaching an agreement, Trump announced a trade deal on social media.

“Modi doesn’t want to fall into the same trap,” FAZ said.

The report also noted that Trump’s construction projects near New Delhi have also stirred controversy. His family company built luxury towers under his name. The 300 apartments, priced up to twelve million euros, sold out in a single day in mid-May.

The newspaper said that after Trump claimed he alone had secured a ceasefire in the recent India-Pakistan military conflict, there was anger on the Indian side.

“The fact that Trump announced he would develop oil reserves with Pakistan, which India would then purchase from its arch-enemy, didn’t make matters any better”, the report stated.

“Even the fact that Trump hosted Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir, for a working dinner in the Oval Office was perceived in India as a provocation,” it added.

Despite these tensions, FAZ noted that old tensions in New Delhi are easing.

Meanwhile, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Modi spoke to Trump at the President’s request on June 17. The two leaders were also scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, but Trump returned to the US earlier than planned.

“After this, at the request of President Trump, both leaders spoke over a phone call today (July 17). The conversation lasted approximately 35 minutes,” the MEA said in a statement released on June 18.

“This was the first conversation between the two leaders since the recent attack and Operation Sindoor,” the statement added. “Hence, Prime Minister Modi spoke in detail about Operation Sindoor with President Trump.”