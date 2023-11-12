PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh’s Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with security forces

New Delhi, November 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with security forces.
Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting military facilities to celebrate Diwali.
In a post on ‘X’, the Prime Minister said, “Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces.”
Earlier, he greeted people on Diwali and wished them joy, prosperity and health.
“Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone’s lives,” Modi said. PTI
Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces. pic.twitter.com/7vcFlq2izL— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Netanyahu rejects growing calls for cease-fire as Israel battles Hamas outside main Gaza hospital
Thousands have fled Shifa and other hospitals that have come...
Powering up for knockout blow
Keeping semis in mind, India seek to sharpen edges vs Nether...
Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category despite rain
Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan has been impleme...
NGT raps Haryana, Punjab over lack of 'immediate' steps to improve AQI
The tribunal has taken suo motu notice of air quality in dif...
Woman climbs light tower during PM Modi’s rally in Hyderabad
The PM repeatedly requested the young woman to come down, st...