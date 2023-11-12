PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh’s Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with security forces

New Delhi, November 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with security forces.

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting military facilities to celebrate Diwali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with security personnel at Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. X/@narendramodi

In a post on ‘X’, the Prime Minister said, “Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces.”

Earlier, he greeted people on Diwali and wished them joy, prosperity and health.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone’s lives,” Modi said. PTI

