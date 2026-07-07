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Home / India / PM Modi in Jakarta: Indonesia to develop India-assisted EVMs, buy more BrahMos in major strategic push

PM Modi in Jakarta: Indonesia to develop India-assisted EVMs, buy more BrahMos in major strategic push

The move is being seen as a major endorsement of India's globally recognised electoral system and election management expertise

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:27 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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PM Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto greet schoolchildren waving the national flags of India and Indonesia during the ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka, Presidential Palace, in Jakarta, Indonesia. (@MEAIndia/X via PTI Photo)
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Indonesia is set to adopt India's election management technology by developing an Indonesia-specific Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) with Indian assistance and expand its inventory of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, emerging as two of the most significant outcomes expected from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jakarta, official sources said on Tuesday.

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Earlier, PM Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

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The move to develop Indonesian EVMs with Indian support is being seen as a major endorsement of India's globally recognised electoral system and election management expertise.

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On the defence front, Indonesia is expected to further deepen military cooperation by expanding its BrahMos inventory, with India set to supply additional missile batteries, sources said.

The two countries are also expected to conclude another major defence agreement, with Indonesia deciding to procure India's indigenously developed Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles.

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The decision follows the missile's successful operational deployment during Operation Sindoor, which has enhanced confidence in India's indigenous defence capabilities.

Strategic cooperation is also set to extend to critical minerals, with India planning investments in Indonesia for manufacturing steel, nickel and rare-earth permanent magnets.

The initiative is aimed at building resilient supply chains for minerals critical to electric mobility, clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

Maritime connectivity and Indo-Pacific security are expected to receive a boost as India and Indonesia prepare to jointly develop the strategically located Sabang port near the Strait of Malacca.

Located around 100 miles from India's upcoming Great Nicobar transshipment port project, the port is expected to enhance commercial connectivity while strengthening the strategic footprint of both countries in one of the world's busiest sea lanes.

The anticipated agreements are expected to significantly expand the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with the focus shifting beyond traditional diplomacy to defence production, digital governance, maritime infrastructure and critical supply chains.

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