Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the newly completed stretch of Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere, developed at a cost of around Rs 3,470 crore. Accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Modi flagged off the Metro service and took a ride on the newly inaugurated stretch.

The newly opened section is expected to improve urban connectivity, reduce travel time and ease daily commuting for thousands of passengers. It will also strengthen Bengaluru’s public transport network by enhancing metro connectivity across key parts of the city.

The inauguration marks a significant addition to Bengaluru’s expanding metro network, aimed at providing commuters with a faster and more convenient mode of transportation while helping ease traffic congestion on the city’s roads.

Addressing a gathering, the Prime Minister said the inauguration marked a significant milestone in the development journey of Bengaluru and Karnataka. He said that the new Metro line would substantially improve connectivity to IIM Bengaluru and several educational institutions, while linking key business, technology and commercial hubs across the city.

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Highlighting the remarkable expansion of Namma Metro, Modi said that its network, which stood at just 17 kilometres in 2014, has now grown to more than 100 kilometres. With this achievement, Bengaluru has become the third city in the country, after Delhi-NCR and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, to have a Metro network exceeding 100 kilometres.

Emphasising Bengaluru's importance to India's economy, the Prime Minister described the city as the country's Silicon Valley, adding that it contributes more than one-third of India's IT exports and serves as a major engine of innovation and economic growth. He said accelerating the development of the Bengaluru region and expanding modern public infrastructure remain key priorities for the Central Government.

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The Prime Minister also paid tributes to former Union Minister Late Ananth Kumar, recalling his special attachment to the region. He observed that the inauguration of the new Metro line would have brought him immense joy.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also announced the launch of infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 15,000 crore, focusing on connectivity and energy security. These include Metro and railway projects, along with initiatives aimed at strengthening the state's energy infrastructure.

Stressing the importance of infrastructure in nation-building, the Prime Minister said improved connectivity creates new opportunities for economic growth, employment generation and industrial development. He added that ensuring the benefits of development reach every section of society strengthens the country's efforts to eliminate poverty.

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Referring to India's progress in poverty alleviation, he said that in recent years, 50 crore citizens who were once among the poorest had moved out of extreme poverty. The newly launched projects, he said, would further accelerate the country's development journey while reinforcing Bengaluru's position as a leading global technology hub.