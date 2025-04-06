DT
Home / India / PM Modi inaugurates India-assisted rail projects in Sri Lanka

PM Modi inaugurates India-assisted rail projects in Sri Lanka

These include 128-km Maho-Omanthai railway line, followed by the launch of construction of an advanced signaling system from Maho to Anuradhapura
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:55 PM Apr 06, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake greet the passengers after flagging off a train at Anuradhapura Railway Station, in Anuradhapura on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in a ceremony to inaugurate and launch two railway projects in Sri Lanka's Anuradhapura, which were built with Indian assistance.

The PM was accompanied by the Lankan President Anura Kumara Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

According to officials, both the leaders inaugurated the 128-km Maho-Omanthai railway line refurbished with Indian assistance of USD 91.27 million, followed by the launch of construction of an advanced signaling system from Maho to Anuradhapura, being built with Indian grant assistance of USD 14.89.

"These landmark railway modernisation projects implemented under the India-Sri Lanka development partnership represent a significant milestone in strengthening north-south rail connectivity in Sri Lanka," the official said.

As per the official, the two railway projects would facilitate fast and efficient movement of both passenger and freight traffic across the country.

