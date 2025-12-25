DT
Home / India / PM Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Prerna Sthal on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary in Lucknow

PM Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Prerna Sthal on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary in Lucknow

The sprawling complex also features 65-foot-high bronze statues of BJP ideologues Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, alongside Vajpayee

article_Author
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 04:07 PM Dec 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday. PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, a landmark national memorial and complex dedicated to celebrating the life and ideals of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The inauguration coincides with the 101st birth anniversary of the former prime minister.

PM Modi was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other senior leaders.

The sprawling complex also features 65-foot-high bronze statues of BJP ideologues Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, alongside Vajpayee.

A state-of-the-art museum, designed in a lotus-shaped structure and spread over 98,000 square feet, allows visitors to explore the contributions of these leaders to nation-building.

After the inauguration, the prime minister, along with other leaders, visited the museum housed within the complex. PM Modi viewed the displays dedicated to the lives and contributions of Vajpayee, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

According to an official statement, the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, developed at an estimated cost of Rs 230 crore over 65 acres, is envisaged as a permanent national asset promoting leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration.

The memorial, described as an “inspirational complex of enduring national significance”, is expected to serve as a source of motivation for present and future generations, reflecting the pivotal role of Vajpayee, Mookerjee, and Upadhyaya in shaping India’s political thought and public life.

