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Home / India / PM Modi inaugurates Rs 150-crore garment unit in Varanasi, over 1,000 jobs expected

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 150-crore garment unit in Varanasi, over 1,000 jobs expected

Says Varanasi-made garments will reach global markets

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:15 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with women workers at a newly inaugurated garment manufacturing facility in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. PTI file
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with women workers at a newly inaugurated garment manufacturing facility in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, underscoring the role of women’s employment and skill development in India’s industrial growth.

During the interaction at Arvind Limited’s garment manufacturing unit in Khochawan, Mirzamurad, a woman worker asked Modi what his dream had been when he was her age. “My dream is to serve you people. I am living with this very dream,” the Prime Minister replied.

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Modi also said garments manufactured in Varanasi would reach markets across the world, highlighting the potential of the facility to connect the region’s workforce with global apparel supply chains.

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The Prime Minister inaugurated the plant on Sunday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The facility has been developed with an investment of around Rs 150 crore and is expected to generate employment for more than 1,000 people, with women likely to constitute a significant share of the workforce.

More than 300 women have already been recruited and are undergoing training at the facility, according to a state government statement.

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The initiative aims to create employment opportunities for local residents and strengthen the textile and garment manufacturing ecosystem in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

During the interaction, Modi asked the women about their work, experiences and aspirations. He also viewed an exhibition of garments, including khadi products and learnt about the manufacturing processes at the plant.

The facility will manufacture knitwear and other apparel products using modern production technologies. Arvind Limited’s global customer base is expected to help take garments made in Varanasi to international markets.

In a post on X after the visit, Modi said one of the most significant aspects of the facility was the boost it would provide to women’s empowerment.

The project is being positioned as part of efforts to promote manufacturing-led growth and expand women’s participation in the workforce. Its planned expansion in phases is expected to create additional employment opportunities and support ancillary activities linked to supply chains, logistics and local services.

The visit also highlighted the potential to combine Varanasi’s established textile heritage with modern garment production and export-oriented manufacturing.

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