PM Modi inaugurates Rs 5,600 cr Bhogapuram Airport in Andhra Pradesh

The opening of the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram marks a major milestone in Andhra Pradesh's aviation infrastructure. Developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at a cost of over Rs 5,640 crore, the Greenfield airport has been designed to handle 60 lakh passengers annually.

Advertisement

The airport is strategically located near Vizag. The state-of-the-art greenfield airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, will strengthen air connectivity and drive regional growth. Its design is inspired by Andhra Pradesh's traditional Chuttilu cottages, the scenic Araku Valley, and the graceful movement of flying fish.

Advertisement

The passenger terminal has been built to provide a modern, seamless, and efficient travel experience. Equipped with advanced infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies, the airport has been designed to meet future aviation requirements while enhancing operational efficiency.

Advertisement

The airport features several next-generation technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Building Information Modelling (BIM), Airside 4.0 technologies, an Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC), biometric passenger processing, automated baggage handling systems, and intelligent operational monitoring solutions.

These systems are expected to improve passenger convenience and safety while optimising airport operations and resource utilisation. Sustainability has been a key focus in the airport's development. The project incorporates energy-efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, energy-efficient lighting, a five MW solar power plant, rainwater harvesting, smart building management systems, waste management initiatives, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and environmental monitoring measures.

Advertisement

The terminal has been designed in accordance with Green Building Standards and is registered with the US Green Building Council (USGBC). Reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh, the airport's architectural design draws inspiration from traditional Chuttilu cottages and the scenic landscapes of the Araku Valley.

The terminal's flowing roof profile symbolises the graceful movement of a flying fish, blending regional architectural elements with contemporary airport design. The inauguration of the airport is expected to provide a major boost to tourism, trade, investment, and employment generation in Andhra Pradesh while significantly strengthening air connectivity across the region.