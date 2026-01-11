DT
Home / India / PM Modi inaugurates trade show ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot

PM Modi inaugurates trade show ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot

More than 1,500 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed with over 110 international buyers from 16 countries

PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 03:19 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
PM Narendra Modi. File
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a trade show at Marwadi University in Rajkot ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) there.

He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi.

More than 1,500 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed with over 110 international buyers from 16 countries, including the USA and several from Europe, participating in the event, while over 1,800 business meetings have been scheduled during the Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM) at VGRC, officials said.

Leading corporations, such as Torrent Power Limited, KOSOL, Adani Green, Essar Group, Nayara Energy, Jyoti CNC, are participating in the exhibition spread across 26,000 square metres, they said.

More than 400 exhibitors representing a wide range of sectors like agro and food processing, fisheries, defence, energy, petrochemicals, engineering, and ports and logistics have put up stalls at the trade show, officials informed.

"The meet will see participation from 110 international buyers representing over 16 countries across diverse sectors such as engineering, agriculture, and textiles. In addition, 20 national buyers will also be part of the meet, further strengthening opportunities for collaboration and growth," an official release said.

