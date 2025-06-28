DT
Home / India / India looks bigger from space than on map: Shubhanshu Shukla tells PM Modi from ISS

India looks bigger from space than on map: Shubhanshu Shukla tells PM Modi from ISS

You are farthest from India but closest to Indians' heart: PM Modi to Shukla, who is aboard International Space Station
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:00 PM Jun 28, 2025 IST
A split screen shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station as part of a commercial mission operated by Axiom Space. (X@PMOIndia via PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission.

During the video interaction, PM Modi expressed pride and emotion, saying, “You are farthest from India, but closest to the hearts of all Indians.”

Responding to the PM, Shukla said he felt honoured to represent the nation in space, adding, “This is not just my journey, but also our country’s. I feel proud to represent India.”

Sharing his view from orbit, he remarked, “India looks grand and bigger from space than it does on the map.”

The exchange echoed the historic 1984 space conversation between former prime minister Indira Gandhi and astronaut Rakesh Sharma, reinforcing India’s growing presence in human space exploration.

During that exchange, which included officials from Moscow, Gandhi famously asked Sharma, “Upar se Bharat kaisa dikhta hai aapko?” (How does India look from space?).

Sharma’s iconic reply — “Saare jahaan se achcha” — remains etched in Indian space history, symbolising national pride seen from orbit.

