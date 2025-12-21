DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / PM Modi interacts with students aboard cruise ship on Brahmaputra river in Assam

PM Modi interacts with students aboard cruise ship on Brahmaputra river in Assam

A total of 25 students from various schools of Assam are taking part in the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme

article_Author
PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 10:03 AM Dec 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the inauguration of a new terminal of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport, in Guwahati, Assam. (@narendramodi/X via PTI Photo)
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning set sail on the Brahmaputra river on a cruise ship, as he began his interaction with students during a 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme on the second day of his Assam visit.

Advertisement

A total of 25 students from various schools of Assam are taking part in the event.

Advertisement

Modi is scheduled to interact with the students for around 45 minutes aboard the three-deck 'M V Charaidew 2', officials said.

Advertisement

He arrived at the Guwahati Gateway Terminal of the Inland Water Transport (IWT), inaugurated recently by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and moved to the ship along the floating bridge.

Security has been heightened along the entire area with the River Police, NDRF and SDRF personnel patrolling the river since early morning, the officials said.

Advertisement

Ferry services on the Brahmaputra have been suspended for two days since Saturday in the wake of Modi's visit.

The students participating in the programme have been selected from schools in Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Sribhumi, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Nalbari districts.

They represent government, residential and private schools, including the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, PM Shri schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Assam Jatiya Bidyalays, Don Bosco institutions, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, the officials said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that the PM's visit to Kaziranga last year led to a surge in tourist footfall, and the same is expected for river tourism.

“We expect the same catalytic effect on river tourism in Assam when the PM takes a cruise on the Brahmaputra for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’,” he had said.

‘Pariksha Pe Charcha' is held annually since 2018 to help students cope with examination pressure, and promote a balanced approach to learning and mental health.

The initiative aims to reduce examination-related stress and encourage students to speak openly about academics, career aspirations, and mental well-being.

During the programme, Modi interacts with students, offering valuable advice on tackling board and entrance exams in a calm and stress-free manner.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts