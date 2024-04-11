PM Modi interacts with top Indian gamers on range of issues concerning gaming industry

New Delhi, April 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with some top Indian gamers on a host of issues relating to the gaming industry, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said on Thursday.
Sharing on X a short video of the prime minister’s interaction with the gamers, Malviya said they discussed the “new developments” in the gaming industry and how the Modi Government has recognised the creativity of the gamers promoting the gaming industry in India.
They also engaged on issues concerning gambling vs gaming while discussing women participation in the gaming industry, the BJP leader added.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a ‘gaming interaction’ and played PC and VR games with top Indian gamers like Tirth Mehta, Payal Dhare, Animesh Agarwal, Anshu Bisht, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Ganesh Gangadhar,” Malviya said in a post on X.
“The full interaction (is) coming soon,” the BJP leader added.
