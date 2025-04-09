DT
PT
PM Modi invited to Russia's 'Victory Day' parade, may confirm attendance soon

PM Modi invited to Russia’s ‘Victory Day’ parade, may confirm attendance soon

Earlier, Russian state media reported the possibility of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attending the ‘Victory Parade’ celebrations
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:46 PM Apr 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Russia's President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Reuters file
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation from Russia to participate in the country’s ‘Victory Day’ celebrations. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “The PM has received an invitation from Russia,” adding that India will confirm the PM’s visit at the appropriate time.

Earlier, Russian state media reported the possibility of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attending the ‘Victory Parade’ celebrations. Russia has extended invitations to several countries for the upcoming event on May 9 in Moscow, marking the 80th anniversary of Victory. Discussions are also underway regarding the participation of an Indian contingent in the ceremony.

