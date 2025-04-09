PM Modi invited to Russia’s ‘Victory Day’ parade, may confirm attendance soon

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation from Russia to participate in the country’s ‘Victory Day’ celebrations. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “The PM has received an invitation from Russia,” adding that India will confirm the PM’s visit at the appropriate time.

Earlier, Russian state media reported the possibility of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attending the ‘Victory Parade’ celebrations. Russia has extended invitations to several countries for the upcoming event on May 9 in Moscow, marking the 80th anniversary of Victory. Discussions are also underway regarding the participation of an Indian contingent in the ceremony.