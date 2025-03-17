DT
PM Modi joins US President Trump's Truth Social, shares two posts

PM Modi joins US President Trump’s Truth Social, shares two posts

Owned by Trump Media and Technology Group, Truth Social is designed around X, formerly Twitter
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:21 PM Mar 17, 2025 IST
Joining the platform on Monday, PM Narendra Modi posted two truths—the phrase used to describe posts on Truth Social.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday joined Truth Social, the social media app which US President Donald Trump founded in 2022 after he was banned by mainstream platforms.

Owned by Trump Media and Technology Group, Truth Social is designed around X, formerly Twitter, which had banned Trump in 2021.

After taking over the micro blogging site and rechristening it as X, Elon Musk brought Trump back on to the platform but Trump chose to remain active on Truth Social, known for its pro Trump conservative support base in the US.

Joining the platform today, Modi posted two truths—the phrase used to describe posts on Truth Social. The first was his thank you note to President Trump who earlier shared the Modi podcast with Lex Fridman on the site.

“Thank you my friend President Trump. I’ve covered a wide range of topics, including my life journey, India’s civilisational outlook, global issues and more,” PM Modi said on a previous post by US President Trump who shared Modi’s podcast with computer scientist Lex Fridman.

The second post by Modi featured a picture of him and Trump at the 2019 Howdy Modi event in Houston. It was captioned, “Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to interacting with all the passionate voices here and engaging in meaningful conversations in the times to come.”

Official sources said Modi on Truth Social was another indication of the close bond between President Trump and him.

