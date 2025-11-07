DT
Home / India / PM Modi lands in Varanasi for Vande Bharat trains' inauguration

PM Modi lands in Varanasi for Vande Bharat trains' inauguration

On Saturday, Modi also expected to interact with schoolchildren and address a gathering before departing for Darbhanga

PTI
Varanasi, Updated At : 06:50 PM Nov 07, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally amid the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, in Bhabua, Bihar, on Friday. PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Varanasi on Friday evening for a two-day visit, during which he will inaugurate four new Vande Bharat Express trains.

The Prime Minister landed at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur by a special aircraft.

From the airport, his convoy proceeded by road to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) guest house in Bareka, where he will stay overnight.

At the Bareka Guest House, Modi was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

BJP's Kashi region president Dilip Patel said that party workers and locals welcomed the prime minister at several points along the route with drumbeats, flower showers, and slogans.

"The people of Kashi are extremely enthusiastic about the prime minister's visit," Patel added.

According to Patel, Modi will hold a meeting this evening at the guest house with public representatives and booth workers.

Modi may later review ongoing development projects, including the international cricket stadium and the ropeway project, although there is no official confirmation yet.

On Saturday, around 8 am, Modi will visit Banaras (Manduadih) Railway Station, where he will flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains – Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru. He is also expected to interact with school children and address a gathering before departing for Darbhanga, Bihar.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said a three-tier security net has been laid for the Prime Minister's visit. The route has been declared a no-flying zone.

"All officers on duty must carry identification cards, and no vehicles will be allowed to stop on the VVIP route," Agarwal said.

Officers have been instructed to carry public announcement systems and loudhailers during duty.

