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Home / India / PM Modi lauds Central Sanskrit University’s BTech AI programme in ‘Mann ki Baat’

PM Modi lauds Central Sanskrit University’s BTech AI programme in ‘Mann ki Baat’

The programme aims to prepare students in emerging technologies while promoting Sanskrit, the Indian Knowledge System, and the digitisation of ancient texts and manuscripts

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:11 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Central Sanskrit University (CSU) has launched an innovative B.Tech. programme in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (Sanskrit), marking a significant step towards integrating cutting-edge technology with India’s traditional knowledge systems.

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The programme aims to prepare students in emerging technologies while promoting Sanskrit, the Indian Knowledge System (IKS), and the digitisation of ancient texts and manuscripts.

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The initiative, launched under the visionary leadership and guidance of the Vice-Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University, Prof. Shrinivasa Varakhedi, is being hailed as a pioneering effort to bridge modern technical education with India’s rich intellectual heritage.

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The programme received national recognition on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi specially mentioned and praised it during the 135th episode of his monthly radio programme, ‘Mann ki Baat’.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said, “Friends, another commendable effort is being made towards preparing the youth for new technology while staying connected to our roots. The Central Sanskrit University in Delhi is going to start a B.Tech. programme in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. This is a significant step towards linking modern technology with India’s traditional knowledge.”

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He further added that this programme would play a crucial role in developing new AI tools for Indian languages, digitising ancient texts and manuscripts, and preserving as well as promoting the Indian Knowledge System (IKS).

Expressing gratitude for the Prime Minister’s appreciation, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shrinivasa Varakhedi said, “The mention and commendation of Central Sanskrit University’s B.Tech. (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science) programme by the Prime Minister in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is a matter of immense pride and inspiration for the entire university family. This programme is an innovative effort to harmonise the Indian Knowledge System, Sanskrit, and modern science. The university is committed to creating new possibilities in the fields of artificial intelligence, Indian languages, and ancient sciences. The Prime Minister’s encouragement brings us new energy and a deep sense of responsibility.”

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