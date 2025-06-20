PM Modi launches 105 projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore, unveils Odisha Vision Document

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched 105 development projects valued at over Rs 18,600 crores, unveiled the “Odisha Vision Document” and flagged off new trains during his visit to the state.

He also felicitated several people, including ‘Lakhpati Didis’ and others.

Modi, who visited Odisha for the sixth time since the BJP government was formed in the state in June 2024, launched the projects at a function at Janata Maidan here.

The projects launched by the Prime Minister included drinking water and irrigation, health infrastructure, rural roads and bridges, national highways and railway infrastructure.

Modi flagged off the first passenger train to Boudh district after inaugurating the Sonepur-Purunakatak railway line. Railway projects such as the third and fourth rail lines between Sarla-Sason and the fourth rail line between Jharsuguda-Jamga were also launched.

This apart, Modi also flagged off 100 electric buses under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) system, promoting eco-friendly urban mobility.

Prepared following people’s feedback, the Prime Minister unveiled the ‘Odisha Vision Document’, the roadmap for the state’s development goals, anchored around the centenary of Odisha’s formation as a linguistic state in 2036 and India’s 100 years of independence in 2047.

The vision aims to transform Odisha into a Dollar 500 billion economy by 2036 and a Dollar 1.5 trillion economy by 2047.

The Prime Minister also launched ‘Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana’, an initiative to transform birthplaces of Odia icons into memorials, featuring museums, interpretation centres, statues and libraries, thereby promoting cultural tourism and preserving heritage.

Modi also felicitated some women achievers from across the state, who included some “Lakhpati Didis”.

‘Lakhpati Didi’ is an initiative of the Ministry of Rural Development focused on empowering women in Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The goal is to help them achieve an annual household income exceeding Rs one lakh by adopting sustainable livelihood practices.

The state tops the list of creating 16.60 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in the country.