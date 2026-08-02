DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / PM Modi launches ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan’, says drug-free youth crucial for Viksit Bharat

PM Modi launches ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan’, says drug-free youth crucial for Viksit Bharat

Launching the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' aimed at eradicating substance abuse among the youth, Modi says the campaign is not just for the youth, but also for their families, society and the entire country

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:11 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In this screengrab from a video posted on Aug. 2, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the virtual launch of 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan'. (@NarendraModi/Yt via PTI Photo)
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that to achieve the target of a developed India, the country's youth must remain mentally and physically fit, for which they must stay away from all kinds of substance abuse.

Advertisement

Launching the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' aimed at eradicating substance abuse among the youth, Modi said the campaign is not just for the youth, but also for their families, society and the entire country.

Advertisement

The prime minister launched the campaign virtually in the presence of a large number of youth, who described themselves as representatives of Gen-Z, days after large-scale protests by students demanding reforms in the public examination system rocked Delhi and other parts of the country.

Advertisement

The campaign aims to inspire youth to stay away from substance abuse and encourages them to become ambassadors of positive social change in their communities.

The launch marked the beginning of a 100-week nationwide 'Jan Bhagidari' campaign, under which activities will be organised every Sunday across the country to promote awareness and encourage public participation in building a drug-free society.

Advertisement

The activities will include sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, awareness campaigns, nukkad nataks, discussion forums, art competitions and community engagement programmes.

The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan was launched in 2020 in line with Modi's vision of creating a Nasha Mukt Bharat, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Mansukh Mandaviya, said at the event.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts