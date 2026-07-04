PM Modi launches next phase of UDAN, inaugurates new terminal at Jodhpur airport

In a major boost to India’s civil aviation sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the next phase of UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) and inaugurated the New Terminal Building (NTB) at the Jodhpur airport, reaffirming the government’s commitment to expanding regional air connectivity and developing world-class aviation infrastructure.

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Launched in October 2016, the UDAN Scheme has transformed regional connectivity by operationalising 669 routes and connecting 95 airports, heliports and water aerodromes, benefiting over 1.66 crore passengers.

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Building on this success, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, approved the Modified UDAN Scheme on 25 March 2026 with an outlay of approximately Rs 29,000 crore over the next ten years to accelerate aviation-led development and advance the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

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The Modified UDAN Scheme focuses on expanding regional aviation infrastructure through the development of 100 aerodromes from existing unserved airstrips with an investment of Rs 12,159 crore. It also provides Rs 2,577 crore towards Operations and Maintenance support for regional airports, development of 200 modern helipads with an investment of Rs 3,661 crore, and continued viability gap funding of Rs 10,043 crore to sustain regional airline operations.

The scheme promotes the induction of indigenous aircraft and helicopters, including HAL Dhruv and Dornier platforms, for operations in underserved and remote regions.

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On this occasion, PM Modi also inaugurated the new terminal building at Jodhpur airport, a significant infrastructure milestone developed by the Airports Authority of India at a cost of Rs 480 crore.

The new terminal will strengthen connectivity for Jodhpur-Rajasthan’s renowned “Blue City” and gateway to the Thar Desert, while supporting the region’s growing tourism, trade and economic potential.

Spread across 23,342 square metres, the terminal is designed to handle 1,500 passengers during peak hours and 20 lakh passengers annually. It features 20 check-in counters, advanced security screening systems, modern baggage handling facilities and six aerobridges, ensuring a seamless passenger experience. The newly developed apron can accommodate 11 A-321 aircraft and one ATR-72 aircraft, while the city-side infrastructure provides parking for approximately 320 cars.