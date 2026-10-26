PM Modi inaugurates RBI’s data centre, cybersecurity institute in Odisha

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute at Info Valley-II in Jatni, near Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Addressing the event, Modi said the initiative would benefit the people of Odisha and the country. He congratulated everyone involved in the project and said development meant ensuring equitable growth across India.

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He stressed the importance of improving connectivity in remote areas, enabling economically disadvantaged families to live with dignity and ensuring that no one was left behind in the country’s progress.

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The PM arrived in Odisha after visiting Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. He was welcomed at the Jatni helipad by Governor Braj Mohan Ram, CM Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries.

Built at a cost of Rs 170 crore, the data centre is designed to strengthen the security of critical financial information and improve the resilience of India’s digital financial infrastructure. It will support essential RBI systems, including payment and settlement operations.

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The accompanying Cybersecurity Training Institute will provide specialised training and promote research in cybersecurity, enterprise computing and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

The facility is expected to enhance the RBI’s technological capabilities and strengthen the security, reliability and resilience of India’s rapidly expanding digital financial ecosystem.