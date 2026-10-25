PM Modi launches Rs 169-crore RBI data centre, cybersecurity institute in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the Reserve Bank of India’s Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute at Info Valley-II in Jatni, close to Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

During the event, the Modi said the initiative would greatly benefit the people of Odisha and the nation. He praised all those involved with the project. The PM stated that for the government, development signifies promoting equitable growth throughout India by generating opportunities in rural areas and smaller cities.

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Modi stressed on the significance of enhancing connectivity in the most isolated regions, allowing impoverished families to live with dignity, and ensuring that no individual is excluded from the nation’s progress.

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He further mentioned that India’s banking industry is now among the most efficient globally, providing people access to banking services 24/7.

The PM reached Bhubaneswar following his trip to Varanasi.

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He received a warm welcome from Governor Braj Mohan Ram, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and various other dignitaries at the Jatni helipad.

Constructed at an approximate expense of Rs 169 crore, the data centre aims to bolster the protection of essential financial information and improve the robustness of India’s digital financial framework.

It will assist essential systems, comprising payment and settlement functions of the Reserve Bank of India.

The associated Cybersecurity Training Institute will offer specialised training and encourage research in cybersecurity, enterprise computing, and new technologies like Artificial Intelligence and quantum computing.

The facility aims to enhance the RBI’s technological capacities and bolster the security, reliability, and resilience of the nation’s swiftly growing digital financial ecosystem.