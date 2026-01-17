PM Modi leads roadshow in Guwahati; slams Congress for disrespecting Assam, allowing infiltrators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a colourful roadshow in Guwahati on Saturday evening, witnessing diverse cultural elements of Assam on the first day of for his two-day tour to the state.

The PM arrived in the state capital on Saturday evening. In his two-day trip, he is scheduled to roll out projects worth around Rs 7,000 crore.

The roadshow began from the round-about on National Highway-17 outside the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) here and concluded at Azara, covering a distance of almost four kilometres.

Modi, who was sitting on the front of a black SUV, was seen waving to the enthusiastic crowd.

He went to Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium inside Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai to witness the traditional Bagurumba dance of the Bodo community by more than 10,000 artistes.

Once his cavalcade reached the roadshow point, it slowed down, while slogans like “Modi Ji Zindabad” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” echoed through the streets.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other senior party leaders joined Modi during the roadshow.

The event was marked by a strong presence of BJP workers and volunteers, who had tried hard to ensure a grand reception for the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, he accused the Congress of disrespecting the culture and heritage of Assam, claiming that it was evident from the party rolling out a red carpet for infiltrators.

Modi, speaking at a Bodo folk dance performance here, also asserted that the BJP government was “cleansing the sins” of the previous Congress regimes.

“When we show respect to Assam and its culture, some people don’t like it. You all know which party doesn’t like showing respect, and it is the Congress,” he said.

He also alleged that the Congress ensured Assam’s Bodoland remained disconnected from the mainstream.

“Challenges were there in front of Assam. But, instead of finding solutions through dialogue, Congress pushed the state towards violence,” the Prime Minister asserted.

He said the grand old party “opened the doors of Assam for infiltrators” for the sake of “vote bank politics”, and these illegal settlers grabbed land all over the state.

Affirming his respect and love for the north-eastern state, Modi said that no other prime minister visited Assam as much as he has.

He said the ‘Bagurumba Dwhou’ dance performance is more than just a celebration; it is a show of respect to the Bodo community.

Modi also said that the Bodo peace accord of 2020 has been instrumental in bringing lasting peace, and the sound of gunshots in Assam “has been replaced by the sound of musical instruments”.