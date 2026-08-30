PM Modi leaves for Kyrgyzstan after concluding Uzbekistan visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for Kyrgyzstan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit after concluding his two-day visit to Uzbekistan.

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Modi was seen off at the airport by Uzbekistan Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

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“PM’s visit to Uzbekistan reaffirmed the deep and enduring bonds between our two countries. In Kyrgyz Republic, PM will attend the 26th SCO Leadership Summit and carry forward India’s constructive engagement with the region,” he said.

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During the visit, India and Uzbekistan decided to elevate their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and set a target of USD 5 billion in annual trade by 2030 following talks between PM Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The two sides inked 11 agreements for boosting engagement in several key sectors, including mining and tourism and agreed to establish a framework for long-term supply of Uranium from Uzbekistan to India in line with cooperation in the civil-nuclear energy sector.

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The Modi-Mirziyoyev talks focused on expanding cooperation in areas of trade, investment, infrastructure, critical minerals, mining, defence and security, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, health, information technology, digital public infrastructure, including UPI and education.

The two sides also set the target of USD 5 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030, Modi said in his press statement. The current volume of bilateral trade between the two nations is over USD 1 billion.

Both the leaders announced elevating the India-Uzbekistan strategic ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflecting the growing depth and expanding scope of cooperation.

Modi on Sunday paid floral tribute at the Shastri Memorial, honouring the legacy of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, and jointly planted a tree with Uzbek President Mirziyoyev in Tashkent.

Modi was also conferred the “Oliy Darajali Do’stlik” Order, Uzbekistan’s highest honour for foreign leaders, by Mirziyoyev for his contribution to strengthening friendship between the two countries.

He also visited the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies and interacted with Indologists and students.

“The interaction highlighted the vibrant cultural and intellectual ties between the two countries, especially among our youth and scholars,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Prime Minister @narendramodi visited the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies and interacted with Indologists and students. The interaction highlighted the vibrant cultural and intellectual ties between the two countries, especially among our… pic.twitter.com/Jmj20nyvBy — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 30, 2026

Earlier in the day, Modi attended a yoga session hosted by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan.

The prime minister arrived in Tashkent on Saturday and received a warm welcome from Mirziyoyev at the airport.

After his arrival, Modi visited Yangi Uzbekistan Park and laid a wreath at the Independence Monument along with the Uzbek president.

He also met members of the Indian community at a hotel in Tashkent Modi will be in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 1 for the 26th SCO summit.