Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday departed on a three-day State visit to Seychelles, where he will attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the island nation's National Day as the Guest of Honour at the invitation of President Dr Patrick Herminie.

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The visit, scheduled from June 27 to 29, comes as India and Seychelles mark 50 years of diplomatic relations. In his departure statement, Modi described Seychelles as a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in India's Vision MAHASAGAR as well as in advancing the interests of the Global South.

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The Prime Minister said he looked forward to holding talks with President Herminie to further strengthen bilateral ties, building on the Seychelles President's State visit to India in February this year. The discussions are expected to focus on expanding cooperation for the progress of the two countries and promoting security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.

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A key highlight of the visit will be Modi becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the National Assembly of Seychelles, a move he said reflected the strong democratic values and parliamentary traditions shared by the two countries.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to interact with members of the Indian community in Seychelles, whom he described as a living bridge between the two nations.

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Expressing confidence that the visit would further deepen the longstanding partnership, Modi said it would help enhance maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean and advance the shared vision of a secure, peaceful and prosperous region.