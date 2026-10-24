PM Modi-led panel clears one-year extension for Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Saturday approved a one-year extension in service for Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh beyond October 31, 2026.

Singh will continue in office until October 31, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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The extension is in line with a pattern of administrative continuity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has preferred to grant extensions to several key officials.

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Singh, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, had assumed charge as Defence Secretary on November 30, 2024, a month before his scheduled superannuation.

Recently, Dhirendra Ojha, Director-General of Information, Government of India, was also granted a one-year extension.

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In August, the government extended Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan’s tenure by a year beyond August 30, 2026. Home Secretary Govind Mohan was also granted a one-year extension until August 22, 2027. Both were appointed to their respective posts in 2024.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was granted a one-year extension in July and will remain in office until July 14, 2027.

Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha received his fifth extension in June, extending his tenure until June 28, 2027.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval was granted a third five-year term in June 2024, while Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka received a further one-year extension in 2025.

Recently, Enforcement Directorate Director Rahul Navin was also granted a one-year extension beyond August 13, 2026.