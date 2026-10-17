PM Modi likely to visit US for G20 Summit in December

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the US in December for the G20 Summit in Florida, marking his first trip to the country since February 2025.

The visit is expected to be part of a three-nation tour that will also include Canada and a stopover in Brussels, the headquarters of the European Union. Modi and US President Donald Trump are also likely to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, sources said.

Advertisement

India-US ties have remained strained since Modi's February 2025 visit to Washington, with the US objecting to India's continued purchase of Russian crude oil and even passing legislation providing for sanctions on countries importing oil from Moscow.

Advertisement

The sources said India had conveyed to the US that it would continue buying Russian oil despite the threat of sanctions.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday, "Both sides remain engaged in an early conclusion of the trade agreement. You would have seen that the EAM and Commerce Minister (Piyush Goyal) have spoken on it in the last few days. That is where the situation stands."

Advertisement

Modi would visit Canada on December 11-12, the High Commission of India in Ottawa said on Friday following a telephone conversation between PM Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney.

In a post on X, the High Commission said, “Narendra Modi will visit Canada on December 11-12, 2026.” Asked about the visit, Jaiswal noted that Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand was in New Delhi earlier this week and met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as well as PM Modi.

A day before Anand’s visit, Modi held a telephone conversation with Carney. Later, Modi posted on X: “We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our strategic partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties.”

India has also welcomed a Canadian trade mission led by Canada's Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu.

On the final leg of the tour, Modi is expected to stop in Brussels, where India and the European Union are likely to sign the long-pending India-EU Free Trade Agreement.