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Home / India / PM Modi makes unscheduled stop at Jhargram, savours street food 'jhalmuri'

PM Modi makes unscheduled stop at Jhargram, savours street food 'jhalmuri'

Bystanders and the vendor were surprised when the PM's convoy suddenly stopped before his modest shop at Jhargram

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 09:04 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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In this image posted on April 19, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries ‘jhalmuri’, street snack made of puffed rice, at Jhargram in West Bengal. (@narendramodiX via PTI
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Making an unscheduled stop during his campaign tour in West Bengal on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi savoured 'jhalmuri', a popular Bengali street food made of puffed rice, green chilies and other spices, at Jhargram.

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Bystanders and the vendor were surprised when the PM's convoy suddenly stopped before his modest shop at Jhargram and none but Modi walked up to the stall asking the price of 'jhalmuri'.

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"Bhai, apka jhalmuri khelao, kitna? Accha se bana do jhalmuri (treat me with your jhalmuri; how much is it? Make it tasty)," Modi told the amazed shopkeeper.

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The PM, who was accompanied by his security personnel, handed over the money to the vendor, insisting that he accept the money.

Asked by the shopkeeper if all the standard ingredients would be used to prepare the delicacy, Modi said, "Everything excepting nimak (salt)" which he does not use for health reasons.

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The PM savoured the 'jhalmuri' and later posted a photo of it on his X handle.

"Amid four public meetings spanning across West Bengal on a hectic Sunday, I savoured some delicious spicy puffed rice, Jhalmuri in Jhargram," the PM said in three posts on his X handle along with a video of the visit.

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