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Home / India / PM Modi marks 11 years of Digital India, says initiative has transformed governance and empowered citizens

PM Modi marks 11 years of Digital India, says initiative has transformed governance and empowered citizens

The initiative, the Prime Minister said, has strengthened key sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture among others

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:39 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday marked the completion of 11 years of the Digital India initiative, describing it as a transformative programme that has redefined governance, empowered citizens and accelerated the country's all-round development.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the initiative has made technology an integral part of everyday life while improving transparency, efficiency and accessibility in public services.

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Reflecting on the journey of Digital India, Modi said the initiative has touched every aspect of life by promoting seamless digital payments, ensuring transparent direct benefit transfers and expanding the country's digital public infrastructure.

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"From seamless digital payments and direct benefit transfers reaching beneficiaries with transparency to the expanding digital public infrastructure, technology has become a powerful instrument for furthering ‘Ease of Living’, the Prime Minister said.

He said Digital India has driven innovation beyond metropolitan centres, reaching villages as well as Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. He highlighted the growing role of young entrepreneurs, startups and innovators from across India in developing solutions to global challenges through technology.

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The initiative, the Prime Minister said, has strengthened key sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, commerce and public service delivery, making governance more transparent, efficient and accessible for citizens.

Modi said, "Young entrepreneurs, startups and innovators from every corner of the country are creating solutions to the pressing challenges that our planet faces. This initiative has strengthened education, healthcare, agriculture, commerce and public service delivery, making governance more transparent, efficient and accessible".

The Prime Minister also underlined India's rapid progress in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and quantum computing. "Our strides in the digital world have ensured that India is making rapid progress in emerging technologies such as AI, semiconductors, quantum computing and more. This too will open new avenues for growth and opportunity," he said.

"Our focus will remain on creating a future where technology serves humanity, empowers every citizen and drives sustainable development," Modi said, reaffirming the government's commitment to leveraging technology for inclusive and sustainable progress.

Launched on July 1, 2015, Digital India is among the world's largest digital transformation programmes. It is built on three objectives: digital infrastructure as a core utility, governance and services on demand, and the digital empowerment of citizens. Over 11 years, the programme has expanded connectivity, built population-scale digital public infrastructure and improved the delivery of  public services across sectors.

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