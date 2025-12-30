DT
Home / India / PM Modi meets economists at NITI Aayog, calls for mission-mode reforms to sustain long-term growth

PM Modi meets economists at NITI Aayog, calls for mission-mode reforms to sustain long-term growth

PM Modi stressed that India’s policy making and budgeting must remain anchored with the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:02 PM Dec 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a pre-Budget meeting with eminent economists and sectoral experts at NITI Aayog, in New Delhi. PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for mission-mode reforms across diverse sectors to sustain long-term growth to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Interacting with a group of eminent economists and experts at NITI Aayog ahead of Union Budget for 2026-27, Modi also made a case for building world-class capabilities and attaining global integration.

The theme of the interaction was ‘Aatmanirbharta and Structural Transformation: Agenda for Viksit Bharat’.

He stressed that India’s policy making and budgeting must remain anchored with the vision for 2047.

The Prime Minister spoke about the need to ensure that the nation remains a vital hub for the global workforce and international markets.

Speaking about Viksit Bharat as a national aspiration, he noted that the vision of a developed India by 2047 has transcended government policy to become a genuine mass aspiration.

During the interaction, the economists shared strategic insights on enhancing productivity and competitiveness across the manufacturing and services sectors.

The participants also noted that the unprecedented flurry of cross sectoral reforms in 2025, and their further consolidation in the coming year, will ensure that India continues to chart its path as one of the fastest growing global economies by strengthening its foundations and unlocking newer opportunities.

The discussion focused on accelerating structural transformation through increased household savings, robust infrastructure development, and the adoption of cutting-edge technology.

The group explored the role of artificial intelligence as an enabler of cross-sectoral productivity and also discussed the continued scaling of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, principal secretaries to Prime Minister PK Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, Niti Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran, Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, and other members of the Aayog were present in the meeting.

Besides, several renowned economists and experts were part of the discussion, including former CEA Shankar Acharya, Ashok K Bhattacharya, NR Bhanumurthy, former RBI MPC member Ashima Goyal,  Dharmakirti Joshi, Umakant Dash, Pinaki Chakraborty, Indranil Sen Gupta, Samiran Chakraborty, Abhiman Das, Rahul Bajoria, Monika Halan and Siddhartha Sanyal.

