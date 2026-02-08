PM Modi meets leading business leaders in Malaysia, praises their role in 'Indian growth story'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with four leading industry leaders of Malaysia and appreciated the strong interest of the companies in the "Indian growth story."

"Prime Minister appreciated the growing B2B connections between India and Malaysia and the strong interest of Malaysian companies in the Indian growth story," a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Modi met with Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group CEO of PETRONAS; Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, Founder of Berjaya Corporation Berhad; Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir, Managing Director of Khazanah Nasional Berhad; and Pua Khein Seng, Founder of Phison Electronics.

In his meeting with Tengku Muhammad Taufik, the Prime Minister discussed "strengthening energy partnerships and new opportunities in renewables and clean fuel, including green hydrogen and green ammonia," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on social media.

PETRONAS has a three-decade presence in India with a diversified portfolio across LNG, petrochemicals, and emerging green energy solutions, he added.

Vincent Tan Chee Yioun conveyed to the PM that he looks forward to deepening Berjaya's footprint in India's dynamic services and consumer sectors, while Pua Khein Seng spoke on Phison's desire to participate in the fast-growing tech and innovation ecosystem in India, including the semiconductor industry, he said.

In his meeting with the PM, Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir spoke about India's "economic transformation and its place as a high-potential market for investments," he added.

Modi highlighted the initiatives and reforms undertaken in India in recent years to promote ease-of-doing-business and create a stable, efficient, and predictable business and policy environment.

He called on businesses in Malaysia to explore the opportunities offered by India, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, renewable energy, digital technology, semiconductors, AI, and healthcare, among others.

The industry leaders appreciated the reforms undertaken by the Government of India while expressing strong confidence in India's growth story.

"They conveyed their keen interest in increasing their business presence in India by expanding their investment portfolios and exploring joint ventures with Indian counterparts," it said.

Modi also interacted with CEOs from India and Malaysia. "The CEO Forum has opened new opportunities in trade and investment for both our nations," he said.

PM Modi commended the convening of the 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday and expressed optimism that its deliberations will lead to deepening India-Malaysia trade and investment ties.