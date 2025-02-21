DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / PM Modi meets NDA partners

PM Modi meets NDA partners

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday had an interaction with NDA allies who had come to attend the swearing in of the Delhi Government in the capital. The meeting, which took place after the oath-taking ceremony, focused on cohesion and coordination...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:29 AM Feb 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday had an interaction with NDA allies who had come to attend the swearing in of the Delhi Government in the capital. The meeting, which took place after the oath-taking ceremony, focused on cohesion and coordination for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat, as also ensuring the last-mile delivery of all government schemes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper