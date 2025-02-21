PM Modi meets NDA partners
PM Narendra Modi on Thursday had an interaction with NDA allies who had come to attend the swearing in of the Delhi Government in the capital. The meeting, which took place after the oath-taking ceremony, focused on cohesion and coordination for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat, as also ensuring the last-mile delivery of all government schemes.
