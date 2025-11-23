PM Modi, Meloni discuss ways to boost trade, AI, defence in India-Italy Strategic Partnership at G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni here on Sunday and the two leaders discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties in several areas, including trade, investment, technology, AI, space, defence and security.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, the two leaders adopted the India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism, which reiterates their common resolve to fight terrorism.

“Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The India-Italy Strategic Partnership is growing from strength to strength, greatly benefitting the people of our nations,” Modi said in a post on social media after the meeting.

“Their talks centred around deepening ties in trade, investment, technology, AI, defence and security, space, research, innovation and culture,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the progress being made on the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29, which would benefit the two economies, he added.

Meloni expressed strong support for the AI Summit to be hosted by India in 2026, he said.

India-Italy trade is estimated at about $15 billion in 2023-2024, while Foreign Direct Investments from Italy into India are estimated at about $4 billion since the year 2000.