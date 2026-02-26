PM Modi most followed world leader on Insta, crosses 100 mn followers mark, Trump distant 2nd

While still in Israel Prime Minister Narendra Modi today crossed US President Donald Trump to become the world’s most followed political leader on popular social media platform Instagram.

Modi who had joined Insta in 2014 has now crossed the historic milestone of 100 million followers on the space with his platform evolving into one of the most engaging digital spaces among global leaders.

PM Modi now has more than twice the followers US President Trump has on Instagram.

The cumulative count of the followers of next five major world leaders is lower than PM Modi’s individual follower count.

Trump is the second most followed global politician with 43.2 million followers. Next comes Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto with 15 million followers, Brazilian President Lula da Silva with 14.4 million followers, Turkish President Erdogan with 11.6 million followers and Argentine President Javier Milei with 6.4 million followers.

The high follower network on Instagram underlines PM Modi’s unmatched global outreach and popularity among the youth across the world, Indian PMO said today.

Data show within the Indian political segment as well, the gap in the number of followers Modi and other national leaders have is staggering.

At home PM is much ahead of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath who is second most followed Indian leader after Modi in India with around 16.1 million followers. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi trails Yogi with nearly 12.6 million followers.