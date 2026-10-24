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Home / India / PM Modi must come clean on Chinese incursions: Congress

PM Modi must come clean on Chinese incursions: Congress

Questions widening India-China trade deficit

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Kharge questioned whether India’s patrolling access in Arunachal Pradesh had been compromised.
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The Congress on Friday accused PM Narendra Modi of giving repeated “clean chits” to China while keeping the country in the dark over continuing border tensions, alleged loss of patrolling access in Arunachal Pradesh and growing economic dependence on Beijing.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised questions on national security, economic security and diplomatic accountability, citing the ITBP Director General’s remarks on recent face-offs between Indian forces and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh.

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“Enough clean chits to China. PM Modi must come clean before India,” Kharge said, asking whether another serious confrontation was unfolding after Doklam and Galwan. Reports of Chinese incursions near Taksing had emerged in August, while confrontations reportedly continued even 47 days after Corps Commander-level talks at Wacha-Damai, around 180 km away, he said.

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He questioned whether India’s patrolling access had been compromised. He further questioned the widening trade deficit with China and the rationale behind easing restrictions on Chinese investments.

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