PM Modi, New Zealand's Luxon offer prayers at Gurdwara Rakabganj

PM Modi, New Zealand's Luxon offer prayers at Gurdwara Rakabganj

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting earlier in the day
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:26 PM Mar 17, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon offer prayers at the Delhi's historic Gurudwara Rakabganj on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon on Monday offered prayers at Delhi's historic Gurudwara Rakabganj. The meeting came hours after PM Modi flagged to Luxon concerns around anti-India activities in New Zealand, especially pro-Khalistan activism.
In his message, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Luxon and said "It is a matter of immense joy to be welcoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to Delhi. It is equally gladdening that such a youthful, dynamic and energetic leader will be the Chief Guest at this year’s Raisina Dialogue. We had wide ranging talks earlier today, covering all important sectors relating to India-New Zealand friendship."
The Raisina Dialogue begins today with Prime Minister Modi's inaugural speech.
