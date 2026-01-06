DT
PT
Home / India / PM Modi ‘not that happy with me’ because they are paying a lot of tariffs: Trump

PM Modi ‘not that happy with me’ because they are paying a lot of tariffs: Trump

Trump says India told him it has been waiting for 5 years for the Apache helicopters

PTI
Washington, Updated At : 10:03 PM Jan 06, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
US President Donald Trump addresses House Republicans at their annual issues conference retreat, at the Kennedy Center, renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center by the Trump-appointed board of directors, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 6, 2026. REUTERS
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “not that happy with me” because of the tariffs imposed by Washington on Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil.

Trump, delivering remarks at the House GOP Member Retreat, claimed that “Prime Minister Modi came to see me, ‘Sir, may I see you please’. Yes.”

“I have a very good relationship with him. He’s not that happy with me because you know they're paying a lot of tariffs now because they're not doing the oil, but they are, they've now reduced it very substantially, as you know, from Russia,” Trump said.

Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil.

Trump said India told him it has been waiting for five years for the Apache helicopters.

“We're changing it. We're changing it. India ordered 68 Apaches,” he said.

