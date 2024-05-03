PM Modi, other BJP leaders mock Rahul Gandhi after he leaves Amethi to contest from Rae Bareli

PTI

Bardhaman/Rohtak/New Delhi, May 3

Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Rae Bareli and not Amethi drew a mix of mocking and denouncement from BJP leaders as Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed vindication, saying he had predicted that the Congress leader would look for a second seat fearing defeat from Wayanad.

At his rallies in West Bengal, Modi recalled Rahul Gandhi’s slogan of “daro mat (don’t be afraid)” to turn the tables on him, saying he should not be afraid and not run away.

Several senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, joined Modi in targeting the former Congress president, whose decision triggered a meme fest among his critics on social media but was described by his party as an outcome of a lot of deliberation and strategy.

Addressing a rally in Rohtak, Singh asserted that India needs a leader with a 56-inch chest and not someone who flees from battle, as he mocked Rahul Gandhi for “running away” from Amethi and contesting from Rae Bareli.

People like Rahul Gandhi want to lead the country, the senior BJP leader said in a swipe at the former Congress president at a public meeting, and claimed that many party leaders wanted him to contest from Amethi but he could not gather the courage to do so.

In his rallies in Bardhaman and Krishnanagar, Modi said when Sonia Gandhi quit her Lok Sabha seat and entered the Parliament through the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, it was evident the Congress had sensed defeat.

“Now, the ‘shehzada’ of the Congress, who went to Wayanad after losing the Amethi seat, is also contesting from Rae Bareli. He knows he will lose Wayanad this time,” Modi said on Rahul Gandhi contesting from Rae Bareli.

“I had said earlier that the ‘prince’, after polling in Wayanad, would look for another seat, due to fear of defeat in that constituency. Now, he had to run away from Amethi and choose the Rae Bareli seat. They go around and ask people not to feel afraid. I would tell them the same thing: don’t be afraid and don’t run away,” the Prime Minister said.

The Congress on Friday ended suspense over the Amethi and Rae Bareli seats, announcing Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from the constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades.

Rahul Gandhi had lost from adjoining Amethi in 2019 but won from Wayanad — a seat he is contesting this time as well.

“The Congress’ tally in the Lok Sabha polls will be at an all-time low. Let the Congress try as much as it wants but the party won’t be able to cross the half-century mark this time. It will struggle to get even 50 seats,” Modi asserted.

The Congress said it took the decision to field Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli after a lot of deliberation and strategy and that the constituency is not just a legacy but also a responsibility.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is a long election process and there are a few chess moves still left to play.

“Many people have given different opinions on the news of Rahul Gandhi contesting the elections from Rae Bareli. But he is a seasoned player of politics and chess. He makes his moves after careful consideration. The party leadership has taken this decision after a lot of deliberation and strategy,” he said.

Ramesh claimed the decision to field Rahul Gandhi has devastated BJP, its supporters and sycophants.

At a press conference, BJP general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam said Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli in addition to Wayanad as he is going to lose in the southern state.

“Bhag Rahul bhag, Rahul bhag, Rahul bhag (run Rahul run): this is what will go on now,” he said.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in 2019, said his absence from the electoral fray in the seat indicates that the Congress has accepted defeat even before polling.

She made the remarks in response to Gandhi family loyalist KL Sharma filing his nomination from Amethi.

“Had they felt there was any chance of victory on the seat, they would have contested from here and not fielded their proxy,” the BJP leader said, referring to the Gandhi family.

She asserted she will win the constituency again when it goes to the polls on May 20.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Irani said, “The one who was not accepted by Amethi and fled to Wayanad will never fully belong to Rae Bareli.”

“Also the question is: he, in Wayanad, said it is his family. Now what will he say in Rae Bareli today?” she asked.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described Rahul Gandhi as a “political tourist”.

“Let him roam around. Tourists are welcomed but (they) don't make a permanent home,” Fadnavis said when asked about the Congress leader filing his nomination from Rae Bareli.

