 PM Modi, other BJP leaders mock Rahul Gandhi after he leaves Amethi to contest from Rae Bareli : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • PM Modi, other BJP leaders mock Rahul Gandhi after he leaves Amethi to contest from Rae Bareli

PM Modi, other BJP leaders mock Rahul Gandhi after he leaves Amethi to contest from Rae Bareli

The Congress said it took the decision to field Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli after a lot of deliberation and strategy

PM Modi, other BJP leaders mock Rahul Gandhi after he leaves Amethi to contest from Rae Bareli

Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Pune on Friday. Photo: PTI



PTI

Bardhaman/Rohtak/New Delhi, May 3

Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Rae Bareli and not Amethi drew a mix of mocking and denouncement from BJP leaders as Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed vindication, saying he had predicted that the Congress leader would look for a second seat fearing defeat from Wayanad.

At his rallies in West Bengal, Modi recalled Rahul Gandhi’s slogan of “daro mat (don’t be afraid)” to turn the tables on him, saying he should not be afraid and not run away.

Several senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, joined Modi in targeting the former Congress president, whose decision triggered a meme fest among his critics on social media but was described by his party as an outcome of a lot of deliberation and strategy.

Addressing a rally in Rohtak, Singh asserted that India needs a leader with a 56-inch chest and not someone who flees from battle, as he mocked Rahul Gandhi for “running away” from Amethi and contesting from Rae Bareli.

People like Rahul Gandhi want to lead the country, the senior BJP leader said in a swipe at the former Congress president at a public meeting, and claimed that many party leaders wanted him to contest from Amethi but he could not gather the courage to do so.

In his rallies in Bardhaman and Krishnanagar, Modi said when Sonia Gandhi quit her Lok Sabha seat and entered the Parliament through the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, it was evident the Congress had sensed defeat.

“Now, the ‘shehzada’ of the Congress, who went to Wayanad after losing the Amethi seat, is also contesting from Rae Bareli. He knows he will lose Wayanad this time,” Modi said on Rahul Gandhi contesting from Rae Bareli.

“I had said earlier that the ‘prince’, after polling in Wayanad, would look for another seat, due to fear of defeat in that constituency. Now, he had to run away from Amethi and choose the Rae Bareli seat. They go around and ask people not to feel afraid. I would tell them the same thing: don’t be afraid and don’t run away,” the Prime Minister said.

The Congress on Friday ended suspense over the Amethi and Rae Bareli seats, announcing Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from the constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades.

Rahul Gandhi had lost from adjoining Amethi in 2019 but won from Wayanad — a seat he is contesting this time as well.

“The Congress’ tally in the Lok Sabha polls will be at an all-time low. Let the Congress try as much as it wants but the party won’t be able to cross the half-century mark this time. It will struggle to get even 50 seats,” Modi asserted.

The Congress said it took the decision to field Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli after a lot of deliberation and strategy and that the constituency is not just a legacy but also a responsibility.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is a long election process and there are a few chess moves still left to play.

“Many people have given different opinions on the news of Rahul Gandhi contesting the elections from Rae Bareli. But he is a seasoned player of politics and chess. He makes his moves after careful consideration. The party leadership has taken this decision after a lot of deliberation and strategy,” he said.

Ramesh claimed the decision to field Rahul Gandhi has devastated BJP, its supporters and sycophants.

At a press conference, BJP general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam said Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli in addition to Wayanad as he is going to lose in the southern state.

“Bhag Rahul bhag, Rahul bhag, Rahul bhag (run Rahul run): this is what will go on now,” he said.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in 2019, said his absence from the electoral fray in the seat indicates that the Congress has accepted defeat even before polling.

She made the remarks in response to Gandhi family loyalist KL Sharma filing his nomination from Amethi.

“Had they felt there was any chance of victory on the seat, they would have contested from here and not fielded their proxy,” the BJP leader said, referring to the Gandhi family.

She asserted she will win the constituency again when it goes to the polls on May 20.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Irani said, “The one who was not accepted by Amethi and fled to Wayanad will never fully belong to Rae Bareli.”

“Also the question is: he, in Wayanad, said it is his family. Now what will he say in Rae Bareli today?” she asked.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described Rahul Gandhi as a “political tourist”.

“Let him roam around. Tourists are welcomed but (they) don't make a permanent home,” Fadnavis said when asked about the Congress leader filing his nomination from Rae Bareli. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi #Rohtak


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

2
Trending

Video: Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his ‘pleasure squad’: Report

3
India

US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’ nations

4
Punjab

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public

5
Chandigarh

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

6
Delhi

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

7
Lok Sabha Elections

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi

8
Punjab

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

9
India

Couple alleges daughter died after taking Covishield, to go to court against AstraZeneca

10
World

Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

May consider hearing Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea due to Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

Bench posts the matter for further hearing on May 7

Rohith Vemula not a Dalit, says police in closure report

Hyderabad university student Rohith Vemula not a Dalit, say police in closure report

The police claimed in report that Vemula died by suicide as ...

'US’ ties with New Delhi strong’: White House defends Joe Biden’s statement calling India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’

'US’ ties with New Delhi strong’: White House defends Joe Biden’s statement calling India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’

President was making a ‘broader point’, says White House Pre...

Indian couple, grandchild among 4 killed in multi-vehicle collision in Canada

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

Two of the victims, a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woma...

Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat

Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat

Is accompanied by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia...


Cities

View All

Amritsar police arrest drug smuggler, seize 4kg methamphetamine and 1 kg heroin

Amritsar police arrest drug smuggler, seize 4 kg methamphetamine and 1 kg heroin

Fire at Bhagtanwala garbage dump in Amritsar leaves residents choked

Amritsar: 35-yr-old man found murdered in drain, police book bootlegger

Eyebrows raised as Amritsar Improvement Trust Chairman attends AAP candidate’s rally

GNDU among top 27% universities globally

Court tells govt to take call on tech varsity VC in 6 weeks

Court tells govt to take call on VC of Maharaja Ranjit Singh PTU in 6 weeks

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

Follow timings, avoid long breaks: PGI to doctors

5,700 new voters added since March 16 in Chandigarh

Life coach Ritu Singal unveils her second literary work, ‘I Decided Not to Cry’

May consider hearing Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea due to Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi High Court issues notices to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia’s pleas for bail

Teen held for sending bomb threat to Delhi Police HQ

WCD Dept sacks 52 employees of Delhi Commission for Women

BJP is biggest threat to women in country: Atishi

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Phagwara

Phillaur: Charanjit Singh Channi shows strength on MLA Vikramjit’s turf

Phillaur: Opposing ticket to Charanjit Singh Channi, women workers stage protest

AAP’s Tinu brings hope for dejected councillors; were ready to switch party

Election seizures cross ~26 cr in district, sixth highest in state

Election seizures cross Rs 26 cr in district, sixth highest in state

Man dies as truck hits combine harvester

In Ludhiana, AAP, Congress train guns on BJP’s Ravneet Bittu

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring calls Ravneet Bittu ‘traitor’

Two killed in boiler mishap at Jaspal Bangar rubber factory

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: Six SAD leaders join AAP

Flying squad formed to check sale of PUSA-44

7 injured in road accident on Samana-Cheeka road

Farmers resent tardy lifting of procured wheat