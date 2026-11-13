PM Modi overlooking farmers' concerns over remunerative prices, rising input costs: SKM

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the Kisan Tak Agriculture Conference, accusing him of highlighting agricultural achievements while overlooking farmers’ concerns over remunerative prices, rising input costs and rural distress.

The farmers’ body accused the Centre of failing to honour its December 2021 written assurances that led to the withdrawal of the year-long farmers’ agitation, and announced a nationwide mobilisation on November 26 to press for a range of demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In a statement marking 1,800 days since the government gave its assurances on December 9, 2021, the farmers’ organisation alleged that none of the key commitments, including the formation of an effective MSP committee, withdrawal of cases against protesters, and compensation to families of farmers who died during the agitation, had been fulfilled.

“The prime minister speaks to a television studio. He will not speak to the farmers whose letter his government signed,” the SKM said.

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On the issue of fuel prices, the body challenged the prime minister’s claims regarding the increase in diesel prices.

“Farmers continued to bear a heavy tax burden despite fluctuations in international crude oil prices. Diesel was outside the GST framework, leaving farmers without the benefit of input tax credit available to other sectors,” it said.

Taking issue with Modi’s claim of 4 per cent agricultural growth, the farmers body cited the Economic Survey 2013-14, which, it said, had recorded agricultural growth of 4.1 per cent during the Eleventh Five-Year Plan. It also referred to the latest agricultural Gross Value Added (GVA) figures, claiming growth had slowed to 3 per cent from 4.2 per cent.

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Modi had on Thursday said India’s agriculture sector recorded annual growth of more than 4 per cent in the past decade, marking the first such period since Independence, while 50 crore people had overcome poverty in the last 12-13 years.

The SKM further alleged that rural wages had declined in July and August 2026 amid high food inflation and that employment generation under the newly introduced VB-G RAM G programme was lower than under MGNREGA.

The SKM also raised concerns over the absence of a fresh farm income survey since 2018-19, when the average monthly income of an agricultural household was estimated at Rs 10,218.

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“The November 26 mobilisation will be aimed at reminding the government of its unfulfilled commitments, and pressing for legally enforceable safeguards for the farming community,” AIKS national finance secretary P Krishna Prasad said.

The seven demands to be raised during the protest include withdrawal of the proposed India-US free trade agreement and repeal of all free trade agreements; a law guaranteeing MSP at C2 plus 50 per cent along with assured procurement; a comprehensive farm loan waiver; Rs 25 lakh compensation to families of farmers who died by suicide; pension and insurance coverage for farmers and agricultural workers; an end to electricity privatisation and withdrawal of the Seed Bill, 2025; and protection of the land rights of farmers and tribal communities.

Questioning the composition and functioning of the committee on MSP, the SKM said it was constituted on July 12, 2022, with 29 members, of whom 18 were government officials or experts associated with the government.

It objected to the appointment of former Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal as its chairman, alleging that he had defended the now-repealed farm laws during negotiations with farmers.

The farmers’ body said it had refused to nominate representatives to the committee, maintaining that its composition and mandate could not deliver a legally guaranteed MSP regime.